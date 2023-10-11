ASD Board of Education Candidate Forum

This event was recorded on October 10, 2023 at the District Theatre.

Journalists from Aspen Public Radio, The Aspen Daily News, The Aspen Times, and The AHS Skier Scribbler conduct a panel discussion with Sarah Daniels, Cassie Harrelson, Katy Frisch, and Sally Goulet.

Ballots will be mailed to Pitkin County Registered Voters on Oct. 16.

Early in-person voting begins at the Pitkin County administration building in Aspen on Oct. 30, and election day is Nov. 7.

Ballots can be returned at any time to the drop boxes located outside the Pitkin County administration building in Aspen, Snowmass Village Town Hall or Basalt Town Hall until election day.

Voting information is available at pitkinvotes.com

