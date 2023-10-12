Equity Speaker Series: Nuestras Voces

This event was recorded on October 10, 2023 at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) as part of the Equity Speaker Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

The evening starts with a sneak preview of the "Nuestras VOCES - Noche Mística" theater production, which aims to celebrate the voices, stories, and heritages of the local Spanish-speaking community.

Then the cast and creative team of Angélica, Art, Bryan, Claudia, Flor, Livier, and Lorenzo explore the devised theater process. They also discuss each individual's unique footprint in the valley as an artist and as a member striving to create a vibrant and diverse community.