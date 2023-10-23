Anderson Ranch: Exploring the Art of Belonging with Ronald Rael and Maria de Los Angeles

This event was recorded on October 7, 2023 at Anderson Ranch Art Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Artists Ronald Rael and Maria de Los Angeles both pursue concepts of belonging in their work. Rael addresses the idea of physical and environmental belonging by experimenting with new printing technologies and architectural alternatives to building with earth in the modern era. De Los Angeles draws upon identity and migration through her colorful and layered murals, sculptures, drawing and paintings. Both artists bring a sense of belonging to their work that is influenced by their upbringing and community connections. They will discuss how those relationships and experiences impact their artistic practice.