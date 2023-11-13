Explore Booksellers: The Marketer's Guide to Creative Production by Jillian Gibbs

This event was recorded on November 10, 2023, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

In this groundbreaking guide, Jillian Gibbs demystifies the world of creative production and equips marketers and agencies alike with the tools to approach their creative productions with confidence. From planning and budgeting to execution and distribution, the book covers every aspect of video and photography production, providing practical tips and real-life examples. The Marketer's Guide to Creative Production empowers marketers to harness the power of their investment and make the most of the partners involved in their film and photography projects.