Naturalist Nights: Yellowstone Wolves: A Quarter Century of Research and Observations with Taylor Rabe

This event was recorded on January 11, 2024 at Hallam Lake Nature Center, as part of the 2024 Winter Naturalist Nights Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

About the presentation:

After the reintroduction of gray wolves (Canis Lupus) back into Yellowstone National Park in 1995, researchers have observed and studied their behavior, gaining invaluable data over the last three decades. Taylor Rabe works as a biological technician for the Yellowstone Wolf Project, where she spends her days tracking and observing radio-collared wolves and sharing invaluable insight and knowledge about these special animals with millions of park visitors. Through incredible video and photos, Taylor highlights the struggles, successes, and social dynamics within wolf families – all gathered through visual observations from the ground and air. In this presentation, Taylor shares the stories, data collected, and controversies surrounding Yellowstone Wolves and their future going forward.

About the speaker:

Taylor Rabe was born and raised in Northeast Ohio. She graduated in 2018 from Ohio State University with a Zoology degree, and spent time doing conservation work in South Africa before moving out West to Yellowstone National Park. She worked as a naturalist before being selected as Conservation Nations first inaugural fellow, which landed her in her first full-time field position with the Yellowstone Wolf Project. She has been observing and studying gray wolves for the last five years.