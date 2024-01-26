Naturalist Nights: Born to be Wild: The Ecological Benefits of Wild & Scenic Rivers

This event was recorded on January 25, 2024 at Hallam Lake Nature Center, as part of the 2024 Winter Naturalist Nights Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

About the Presentation

The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System was created by Congress in 1968 to preserve selected rivers in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations. Learn how these free-flowing rivers provide essential habitat for aquatic species in a changing world.

About the Speaker

Jennifer Back retired from the National Park Service (NPS) in 2021 after working for 21 years as a Hydrologist in the Water Resources Division. She was responsible for developing policy, legal, and technical strategies to protect water and water-dependent resources of wild and scenic rivers. In her free time, Jennifer enjoys biking, skiing and hiking with her husband.

