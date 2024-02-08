Aspen Center for Physics: Quantum Sensing of Quantum Matter with Amir Yacoby

This event was recorded on February 7, 2024 at Aspen Center for Physics during the 2024 DeWolf Foundation Physics Talks, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Important scientific discoveries often happen when scientists have new tools that let them look at complex physical problems in different ways. Recently, there have been exciting breakthroughs in the study of quantum materials. This has led scientists to create new methods for examining their basic qualities. In this talk, Yacoby discusses some of the recent projects he's worked on to develop new local quantum sensing techniques. He also talks about how these techniques can help us better understand quantum materials.

ABOUT AMIR YACOBY

Amir Yacoby is a Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Harvard University. He received his bachelor’s degree in the field of Aerospace engineering and then transitioned into Physics. Following a Master’s degree in theoretical Physics, Yacoby received his PhD in experimental condensed matter physics in 1994 from the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Professor Yacoby is a member of the National Academy of Science, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Fellow of the American Physical Society, member of the American Academy for Advancement of Science and an external member of the Max Planck Society.

Professor Yacoby works to develop new experimental techniques to explore quantum matter and uses these techniques to obtain new insights into their underlying quantum mechanical properties.

