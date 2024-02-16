© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center: Psilocybin Benefits and End-of-Life with Travis Tyler Fluck, End-of-Life Doula

Aspen Public Radio
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:30 PM MST

This event was recorded on February 15, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in to a talk with Travis Tyler Fluck, an educator, end-of-life doula, and psychedelic activist. With 29 years of experience working with psilocybin mushrooms and a lifetime explore liminal spaces, Travis brings profound insights and healing potential. From leading the Denver Psilocybin Initiative to co-founding the Denver Mushroom Cooperative, his impact reaches far and wide. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from a renowned cultivator and winner of prestigious awards. Get ready to be enlightened and inspired as Travis shares his expertise to make our world a better place.

This informative session is in congruent with our End-of-Life Conversations and the Death Cafes lead by two of local End of Life Doulas, Lisa Kohlhepp, Shelby Hawkins, and Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center.
