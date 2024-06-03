APS2024: Fireside Chat: Rick Doblin, Ph.D with Ron Beller

This event was recorded on May 31, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Experience an uncensored dialogue between visionary leader and founder of MAPS, Dr. Rick Doblin, and his coach Ron Beller in a Fireside Chat exploring the intertwining paths of professional success, personal growth, and the transformative power of psychedelics.

Rick Doblin, Ph.D is the Founder and President of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). He holds a doctorate in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, with a focus on the medical regulation of psychedelics and marijuana. Rick's mission is to advocate for the therapeutic and personal growth potential of psychedelic substances. He founded MAPS in 1986 and continues his work towards creating legal frameworks for their beneficial use.

Ron Beller is an Aspen-based executive coach who works with top CEOs and founders to maximize their performance. Prior to starting his coaching practice, Ron had a successful career in business, government and philanthropy. Ron has been an active participant in the movement to legalize psychedelics for therapeutic and ceremonial use. He is a close advisor to MAPS senior executives and other leaders in the psychedelics space and serves on the board of MAPS Israel. Ron is also a founding member of the Psychedelic Science Funders Collaborative. Ron is an avid skier and mountain biker. He is married with three children.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.