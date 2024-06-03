APS2024: How Psychedelics Transformed a Local Mountain Athlete’s Rehabilitation

This event was recorded on May 31, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

This compelling account sheds light on the possibilities of psychedelic therapy for paralysis. Jim Harris is a former mountain athlete who overcame paralysis through psychedelics, which aiding his remarkable recovery almost a decade after his injury. His journey exemplifies the transformative power of psychedelics not just in physical recovery but also in mental health and wellness, marking a significant breakthrough in rehabilitative approaches.

Click here to explore the entire 2024 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.