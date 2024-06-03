APS2024: Neuropharmacology: Psychedelics on the Brain

This event was recorded on May 31, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Exploring psychedelic healing potential beyond the mind, including impacts to physical therapy and disability, this discussion will delve into topics such as CNS and peripheral neuroplasticity, anti-inflammatory effects, and their role in healing paralysis. Investigate the potential for psychedelic neurotoxicity, adverse events in spinal cord patients, and ways doctors and researchers are working to enhance the psychedelic experience while minimizing unwanted bodily responses for optimal healing and transformative experiences.

Featuring David M Mcmillan, PhD; Manesh Girn, PhD; and Rachel Zoeller, DPT; moderated by Jim Harris.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.