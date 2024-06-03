APS2024: Psychedelic Pathways to Ecological Resilience

This event was recorded on May 31, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

The global ecological and climate crises are results of a human cultural crisis. Coakee William Wildcat explores how psychedelic decriminalization can help us find our agency in mitigating the extinction event and stabilizing global climate if we focus on restoring relationships and opening pathways for ancestral wisdom to guide us.

