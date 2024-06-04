APS2024: Love and Psychedelics

This event was recorded on June 1, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Love is at the heart of all effective, permanent transformational processes. Psychedelics can open us to mystical and transcendental experiences and reunite us with the intelligence of all of life, creating a sense of coming home. They achieve this by opening us to profound states of love. However, having peak experiences is not enough. We need to acknowledge the role Love plays in all applications of psychedelics: in resolving trauma, in training facilitators, in the global shift in consciousness, and in addressing the climate crisis. Love is the way home.

Namae Ntumae is Founder and Director of CWays Home, an Oregon-based non-profit that guides people home to themselves, each other and the Earth. Namae has over 30 years of experience with deep transformational processes in Australia and America, including shamanic breathwork, plant medicines, sacred sexuality, environmental biology and management consultancy. She designed and teaches an intense, 3-year experiential training program for facilitators working with altered states. Her work holds love as the core condition necessary for effective psychedelic work, in all environments, as well as being the best medicine for healing and awakening.

Click here to explore the entire 2024 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.