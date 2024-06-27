LAWN BASH 2024: Strengthening Our Democracy

Enjoy this special discussion, recorded live during Lawn Bash 2024, featuring Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, President & CEO of Colorado Mountain College; Jeremy Moore, Director of Journalism at Rocky Mountain Public Media; and Aspen's Mayor Torre for a robust conversation about rediscovering common ground in this pivotal election year, moderated by 1A host Jenn White.

The conversation explored how we can engage with respect and civility, identify and counter misinformation, encourage participation in all aspects of civic life, and adopt a shared “Bill of Obligations” in support of our democracy.

Click here to learn more about the Colorado Mountain College initiative, Rediscovering Common Ground, a non-partisan series of community conversations about civic engagement and civil discourse.

Click here to learn more about Reality Check, a nonpartisan educational initiative to create a more media-literate Colorado from Rocky Mountain PBS.

