Explore Booksellers: Natalie Foster in conversation with Deepti Doshi
This event was recorded on June 24, 2024, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Explore ideas for the future of our economy. Natalie Foster discusses her provocative book that tracks seven government guarantees over the decade and demonstrates they’re not just visionary but entirely possible, in conversation with Deepti Doshi, Co-Director of New_Public, a nonprofit R&D lab reimagining digital social spaces to embrace pluralism, and build community.