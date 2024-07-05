Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Explore Booksellers: Hampton Sides in conversation with Pete McBride
This event was recorded on June 30, 2024, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Hampton Sides speaks with Pete Mcbride at Explore Booksellers.