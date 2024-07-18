Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Jerry Saltz in conversation with Sarah Harrelson

This event was recorded July 18, 2024 at Schermer Meeting Hall

during the 2024 Summer Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

The annual Summer Series: Featured Artists and Conversations program includes some of the most influential artists of our time, explores the work of world-renowned creators and curators, and hosts conversations with today’s most significant critics and collectors in both lecture and Q&A formats.

Jerry Saltz is the senior art critic at New York Magazine and its entertainment site Vulture.com, a leading voice in the art world at large and an innovative user of social media. He won the Pulitzer Prize in Criticism in 2018. He joined the magazine’s staff in 2007, and his writing ranges from cover stories to reviews to quick online commentaries. His accolades include the National Magazine Award for Columns and Commentary in 2015, and he was a finalist for the same award in 2011. Saltz has spoken at MoMA, The Whitney Museum of American Art, The Metropolitan Art Institute of Chicago, and LA MoCA to name a few. He has taught and lectured at Harvard, Yale, Columbia, The School of Visual Arts, and RISD. He also won the Frank Jewitt Nather Award at The College Art Association. He is the recipient of three honorary doctorates. Call him Dr. Dr. Dr. Jerry Saltz.

Sarah Harrelson is the founder and editor-in-chief of CULTURED magazine. Since founding the publication in 2011, she has built CULTURED into a success story in independent publishing at the intersection of art, design, and Hollywood thanks in large part to her penchant for talent discovery and ability to connect top players in industries seeking to align with culture.

Harrelson moved to Miami to start her career as a newspaper reporter and later took on the role of editor-in-chief of Art Basel magazine. She launched CULTURED with the goal of creating a publication that gives readers the chance to truly discover talent at a time when many publishing juggernauts reserve cover slots for familiar faces. Harrelson lives in Los Angeles with her husband, interior designer Austin Harrelson. The couple have two daughters and one son.