High Notes: Jane Glover and Leonard Slatkin

This event was recorded July 17, 2024 at Hotel Jerome during the 2024 High Notes Series.

Thanks to Aspen Public Radio’s partnership with the Aspen Music Festival and School these lunchtime discussions are recorded each week as part of our “Ideas, Speakers & Lectures” initiative and feature prominent performers, composers, and musicologists in lively discussions with AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher. This week’s panelists are noted conductors Jane Glover and Leonard Slatkin.