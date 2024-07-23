© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

ACES Presents: The William A. Nitze Community Lecture with Mike Phillips

Aspen Public Radio
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:04 PM MDT

This event was recorded on July 19, 2024 at Hotel Jerome, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

“Power of the Collective: Addressing the Extinction Crisis”

The sixth great extinction crisis is one of humanity’s most pressing and least attended problems. It is a clarion call for changing our relationship with Mother Earth from that of disregard and destruction to regard and restoration. The evening’s talk offers inspiring stories of collective action to recover imperiled species as redress for the crisis, with comments including the wolf restoration to Colorado.

About Mike:

The Executive Director of the Turner Endangered Species Fund, Mike is a leader working to restore gray wolves to the Southern Rockies Ecoregion of western Colorado. Prior to his time with the Turner Endangered Species Fund, Mike served in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as the leader of historic efforts to restore red wolves to the southeastern United States and gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park. From 2014 through 2020 he founded and led the successful citizen-initiated ballot measure to establish a state law that mandated reintroductions begin by December 2023. It was the first time in history that direct democracy – voting by the people – had been used to secure a restoration mandate for an endangered species.

Founded in memory of William (Bill) A. Nitze, ACES’ William A. Nitze Community Lecture brings world-class changemakers, writers, scientists, and environmentalists to Aspen. As well as accepting the Elizabeth Paepcke Visionary Award at ACES’ annual summer benefit, An Evening on the Lake – the William A. Nitze Community Lecturer gives a free, public lecture open to all in our community. Made possible by the Nitze family.
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures