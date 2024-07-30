Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Explore Booksellers: Tracy Sierra in conversation with Scott Lasser
This event was recorded on July 5, 2024, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Tracy Sierra speaks with Scott Lasser at Explore Booksellers.