ACES: Aspen Summer of Birds: “The Birdsong Project” Presents a Grammy-winning Performance & Educational Talk

The National Audubon Society's Chief Scientist Chad Wilsey opened the festivities with an educational talk, sharing examples of how birds connect people across the hemisphere through their amazing migratory journeys and ultimately, how art can help drive conservation action.

About Chad Wilsey: Dr. Chad Wilsey serves as Audubon’s Chief Scientist. In this role Chad leads a team of scientists conducting analyses in support of Audubon’s Flight Plan. Chad was a principal investigator on Audubon’s Survival by Degrees report, and Water and Birds in the Arid West: Habitats in Decline reports. Chad’s research generally focuses on the impacts of climate and land-use change on birds and ecosystems. He commonly works with big data collected by volunteer scientists along with tools such as GIS, machine learning, and systematic spatial prioritization.

About For the Birds: The Birdsong Project: The Birdsong Project was produced by Randall Poster, the Grammy Award-winning producer and music supervisor known for his longtime work with Wes Anderson and Martin Scorsese. It was conceived and inspired by Executive Producer Rebecca Reagan, who brought a grand creative vision and wisdom to the project. Additional executive producers are Elliot Bergman, Stewart Lerman, and Lee Ranaldo. The project features a who’s-who of decorated actors, Pulitzer prize winners, top musicians, and beyond, including Olivia Wilde, Sean Penn, Robert Pattinson, Greta Gerwig, Mark Ronson, Nick Cave, Elvis Costello, Ad-Rock, Bette Midler, Danielle Haim, Florence Welch and hundreds more. The Producers and Artists of this collection are proud donors to the National Audubon Society and its mission to protect birds and the places they need today, tomorrow, and for all of our futures. Earlier this year, For the Birds: The Birdsong Project earned a Grammy Win for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package. The 5 Volume, 20-LP Deluxe Box set packaging was designed by Jeri Heiden and John Heiden with contributions from dozens of artists

About the National Audubon Society: The National Audubon Society is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects birds and the places they need today and tomorrow. We work throughout the Americas towards a future where birds thrive because Audubon is a powerful, diverse, and ever-growing force for conservation. Audubon has more than 700 staff working across the hemisphere and more than 1.5 million active supporters. North America has lost three billion birds since 1970, and more than 500 bird species are at risk of extinction across Latin America and the Caribbean. Birds act as early warning systems about the health of our environment, and they tell us that birds – and our planet – are in crisis. Together as one Audubon, we are working to alter the course of climate change and habitat loss, leading to healthier bird populations and reversing current trends in biodiversity loss. We do this by implementing on-the-ground conservation, partnering with local communities, influencing public and corporate policy, and building community. Learn more at www.audubon.org and on Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram @audubonsociety.

