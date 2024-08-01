High Notes: The Magic of Mentoring

This event was recorded July 31, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House during the 2024 High Notes Series.

Part of the Dorothy DeLay Week celebrations, spotlighting this legendary Aspen teacher from 1971 to 2001, and illuminating the deep mentoring that has been taking place in Aspen between professionals and young artists since 1950. This special expanded High Notes panel features Aspen teachers and their students discussing this very special type of relationship. Moderated by AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher.