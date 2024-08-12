Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Explore Booksellers: Ted Conover
This event was recorded on August 3, 2024, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Ted Conover, author of Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America's Edge, speaks at Explore Booksellers in conversation with Paul Anderson.