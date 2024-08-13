ABOUT THE EQUITY SPEAKER SERIES

Making Movies presents Ameri’kana:

There is more than one crossroads in the story of American music. What is American music and where does it come from? Enrique Chi, leader of Panamanian band Making Movies shares the thousand year journey of his Panamanian folkloric guitar, the Mejorana, and what it teaches us about our own stories. The workshop features musical performances from Enrique and his Latin Grammy nominated band, Making Movies, as well as the unique opportunity to hear the traditional Panamanian Mejorana.

From the Past to the Present – From mambo, rhumba and salsa to hip hop and rap, the American music story is more connected than we think. During this interactive workshop, listeners’ definitions of American music are transformed.

ABOUT MAKING MOVIES

Making Movies is a Latin Grammy-nominated band whose music focuses on the rhythms of Latin America— African-derived styles like rumba, mambo, merengue, and cumbia —combined with distorted guitars and atmospheric synths. They incorporate both English and Spanish lyrics into their songs, creating a unique and culturally diverse sound. Making Movies has toured with the likes of Enjambre, Rubén Blades, Maldita Vecindad, Los Lobos, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Bomba Estereo, Flor De Toloache, and many more. In 2024, the band is releasing their first live album and concert film, recorded at the historic Folly Theater in Kansas City. The concert film will premiere on PBS in early 2024. The band will also release XOPA: The Movie, a comedy adventure following the exploits of the group before and after mysteriously disappearing in a plane crash as well as a new studio album XOPITA.