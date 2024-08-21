High Notes: Robert Spano

This event was recorded August 14, 2024 at Hotel Jerome during the 2024 High Notes Series.

Thanks to Aspen Public Radio’s partnership with the Aspen Music Festival and School these lunchtime discussions are recorded each week as part of our “Ideas, Speakers & Lectures” initiative and feature prominent performers, composers, and musicologists in lively discussions with AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher. This week’s speaker is AMFS Music Director Robert Spano.