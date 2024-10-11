Backcountry Symposium: Communication and Decision-Making in the Backcountry

This event was recorded on October 5, 2024, at TACAW, produced by Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in as NPR’s Kirk Siegler, speaks with CAIC Deputy Director Brian Lazar, Aspen Expedition owner and head IFMGA guide Amos Whiting, and AMGA Certified Splitboard Guide and AIARE Instructor and Staff Member Sarah MacGregor to discuss the natural tendencies that influence our decisions, risk tolerance, and important lessons learned from guides in navigating the backcountry.

As more people access the backcountry, learning how to safely and responsibly spend time in these spaces is a critical part of being prepared. On October 5, Aspen Public Radio and TACAW proudly presented this inaugural Backcountry Symposium to convene local and visiting backcountry enthusiasts.

Beginning with a Resource Fair of area organizations and businesses working in outdoor education and adventure, the day included a series of panel discussions and presentations exploring the backcountry, sharing key resources and tools for understanding the season ahead and the demands of these spaces, with lots of storytelling and some of the history of going backcountry in our region.

Save-the-date: The 2025 Backcountry Symposium will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2025 with a focus on hiking, climbing, biking, and rafting in our community's most remote places.