Anderson Ranch: Visiting Critic Lecture: Ebitenyefa Baralaye

This event was recorded October 30, 2024 at Schermer Meeting Hall during the 2024 Fall Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Ebitenyefa Baralaye is a ceramicist, sculptor, and educator. His work explores objects, text, bodies, and patterns abstracted through a diaspora lens and the aesthetics of craft. Baralaye’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. He is currently an assistant professor in Ceramics at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, MI.