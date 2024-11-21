Anderson Ranch: Visiting Critic: Sophia Cohen

This event was recorded November 20, 2024 at Schermer Meeting Hall during the 2024 Fall Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Sophia Cohen is an advisor working with artists, clients, and institutions to curate exceptional projects. She chairs both the Guggenheim’s Young Collectors Council and the Milken Institute’s Young Leaders Circle. Her personal collection features the works of many young female artists and underrepresented groups. In the coming months, Cohen will speak at The Met’s Women & the Critical Eye in 2024, an event with Venus Williams, and start the Global Ambassadors Initiative at LACMA.

