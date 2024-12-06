Anderson Ranch Fall Series: Saúl Hernández-Vargas

This event was recorded December 5, 2024 at Schermer Meeting Hall during the 2024 Fall Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Saúl Hernández-Vargas is an interdisciplinary artist whose work invokes the specters haunting the cracks and fissures of the Nation-State’s narratives. Recently, he has exhibited and performed recently in the Houston Climate Justice Museum, the Contemporary Art Museum of Houston, and the Lawndale Art Center (Houston). He has been an artist in residence at the Center for Imagination in the Borderlands (Arizona State University) and the Core Program at the Museum of Fine Arts of Houston. His work has been discussed in The Tyranny of Common Sense by Irmgard Emmelhainz, published by Sunny Press in 2021. In 2020, he developed Afilada Radio and co-curated No hay lengua humana que—a series of radio pieces for independent radio projects in Mexico. His first book, Te preparé humo, was published in 2019 by UNAM (Mexico). He co-founded the publishing project Sur+ and Yagular magazine. Hernández-Vargas holds an MFA in Visual Arts from the University of California, San Diego, and an Interdisciplinary PhD from the University of Houston.