Naturalist Nights: “Terrible Beauty: Reckoning with Climate Complicity and Rediscovering Our Soul” with Auden Schendler

This event was recorded on January 9, 2025 at the Pitkin County Library as part of the 2025 Winter Naturalist Nights Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

About the Presentation

There’s a terrible beauty in this world. There are things we love beyond words—our children, our community, special places in the natural world—and yet all of those things are threatened by climate change. And yet our actions in response to that threat tend to be token: many of us don’t even vote. After a divisive presidential election, and at the eleventh hour, how do we grapple with climate change, and use our humanity and aspirations as a way to propel us forward?

About the Speaker

Auden Schendler is SVP of Sustainability at Aspen One. He is the author of the book Getting Green Done, and new this year, Terrible Beauty, Reckoning with Climate Complicity and Rediscovering Our Soul.