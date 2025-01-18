Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Talks Like These: Womxn in Business: Entrepreneurs, Queer VC, and Beyond
This event was recorded on January 18, 2025, at Mollie Aspen, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Listen in for a thought-provoking panel discussion with industry and LGBTQ+ professionals from Aspen Gay Ski Week and AspenOUT
Explore the dynamic world of “Womxn in Business” with esteemed panelists discussing entrepreneurship, Queer VC, and beyond. Led by Halle Zander, this panel features inspiring leaders like Heather Heacox, Chanel Lumiere, Kelly O’Donovan, and Monica Greene.