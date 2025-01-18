Talks Like These: Womxn in Business: Entrepreneurs, Queer VC, and Beyond

This event was recorded on January 18, 2025, at Mollie Aspen, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in for a thought-provoking panel discussion with industry and LGBTQ+ professionals from Aspen Gay Ski Week and AspenOUT

Explore the dynamic world of “Womxn in Business” with esteemed panelists discussing entrepreneurship, Queer VC, and beyond. Led by Halle Zander, this panel features inspiring leaders like Heather Heacox, Chanel Lumiere, Kelly O’Donovan, and Monica Greene.

