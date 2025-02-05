Healing Our Politics Podcast Speaker Series: In Search of Community

This event was recorded on February 4, 2025 at the Mollie Hotel, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

World-renowned historian, author, journalist, and scriptwriter Paul Andersen, author of In Search of Community: Finding Common Ground from Aspen to Parachute , speaks with former Aspen City councilman and host of the Healing Our Politics podcast, Skippy Mesirow. They discuss Aspen’s history as a leader in bringing Americans together during divisive times, and how these lessons can inspire us to collective action in local leadership today.

In the 1880s, former Civil War veterans from both sides came together to consecrate Aspen as good. The statue still stands as a testament to this unity. In the 1940s, management and labor came together to mint the “Aspen Idea;” we still feel and practice it today.

Today, our nation is more divided than at any time in the modern age – can Aspen once again serve as not just neutral but collaborative soil, sky, and snow to revive our American experiment?

