© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Explore Booksellers
Explore Booksellers, a favorite destination for visitors and locals alike, has been an institution in the Aspen community for nearly 50 years. More than a bookstore, Explore is an intellectual gathering place that embodies the Aspen spirit - where books, ideas, and the free-flowing conversation they initiate are part of the environment. Explore Booksellers is owned by a non-profit organization in the Public Interest Network, which operates and supports organizations in 30 states committed to a shared vision of a better world and a strategic approach to social change. Part of their mission is to serve the Aspen community by hosting free literary events with local and visiting authors, educational events and workshops with a variety of speakers, round table discussions, and other programming with thought leaders of the day. Learn more at explorebooksellers.com.

Explore Booksellers: Community Forum on Aspen Ballot Referendums

Aspen Public Radio
Published February 18, 2025 at 9:29 PM MST
J.D. Ross
/
Adobe Stock

This event was recorded on February 18, 2025, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Referendums #1 and #2 will be decided in the March 4 municipal election. The dueling questions were both placed on the ballot via the citizen initiative process as pressure grows to address the aging Castle Creek bridge that carries Highway 82 as it enters town. Referendum 1 would raise the threshold for voter approval from a simple majority to 60% to change the use of a city park or open space, including a portion of the Marolt Thomas Open Space that has been identified for a potential new highway alignment and bridge. Referendum 2, conversely, grants the state highway department the authority to use the open space for a new bridge and roadway that would bypass the “S-curves”.

Aspen Journalism Executive Director Curtis Wackerle moderates a community forum, with Terry Paulson & Neil Siegel representing the group in favor of Referendum 1 and Mike Maple & Rachel Richards speaking on behalf of Referendum 2.
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures