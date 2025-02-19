Aspen Words: Winter Words with Ayad Akhtar

This event was recorded on January 29, 2025 at the Aspen Institute, as part of the 2025 Winter Words series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Step into a thrilling exploration of AI, art, and the human psyche with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar as he unveils his new play, McNeal. Akhtar offers a glimpse into the story of Jacob McNeal—a novelist at odds with his own AI obsession— as he grapples with the limits of creativity and the haunting possibilities of artificial intelligence. The talk was moderated by Maurice (Mo) LaMee

About the Author

Akhtar is a novelist and playwright. His work has been published and performed in over two dozen languages. He is the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Edith Wharton Citation of Merit for Fiction and an Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Akhtar is the author of “Homeland Elegies” (Little, Brown & Co.), which The Washington Post called “a tour de force” and The New York Times called “a beautiful novel…that had echoes of “The Great Gatsby” and that circles, with pointed intellect, the possibilities and limitations of American life.” His first novel, “American Dervish” (Little, Brown & Co.), was published in over 20 languages. As a playwright, he has written “Junk” (Lincoln Center, Broadway; Kennedy Prize for American Drama, Tony nomination); “Disgraced” (Lincoln Center, Broadway; Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Tony nomination); “The Who & The What” (Lincoln Center); and “The Invisible Hand” (NYTW; Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award, Olivier and Evening Standard nominations). Among other honors, Akhtar is the recipient of the Steinberg Playwrighting Award, the Nestroy Award, the Erwin Piscator Award, as well as fellowships from the American Academy in Rome, MacDowell, the Sundance Institute and Yaddo, where he serves as a Board Director. In 2021, Akhtar was named the New York State Author, succeeding Colson Whitehead, by the New York State Writers Institute.

