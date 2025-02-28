Anderson Ranch: Visiting Critic Lecture with Jasmine Wahi

This event was recorded February 25, 2025 at Schermer Meeting Hall, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Jasmine Wahi is the Founder and Co-Director of Project for Empty Space, a nonprofit organization in New York City and Newark, New Jersey. Her multifaceted curatorial practice predominantly focuses on issues of femme empowerment, complicating binary structures within social discourses, and exploring multi-positional cultural identities through the lens of intersectional feminism. In 2023, Jasmine was honored by The Metropolitan Museum of Art for exemplary social impact work. In 2020, PES, Jasmine became the inaugural Holly Block Social Justice Curator at the Bronx Museum of the Arts, while simultaneously Co-Directing Project for Empty Space.