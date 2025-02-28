© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Anderson Ranch Arts Center
Anderson Ranch Arts Center enriches lives with art, inspiration, and community.Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination for art-making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment. Throughout the year, the Ranch hosts engaging community events that feature local, national, and international artists; and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists. Learn more at andersonranch.org.

Anderson Ranch: Visiting Critic Lecture with Jasmine Wahi

Aspen Public Radio
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:58 PM MST

This event was recorded February 25, 2025 at Schermer Meeting Hall, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Jasmine Wahi is the Founder and Co-Director of Project for Empty Space, a nonprofit organization in New York City and Newark, New Jersey. Her multifaceted curatorial practice predominantly focuses on issues of femme empowerment, complicating binary structures within social discourses, and exploring multi-positional cultural identities through the lens of intersectional feminism. In 2023, Jasmine was honored by The Metropolitan Museum of Art for exemplary social impact work. In 2020, PES, Jasmine became the inaugural Holly Block Social Justice Curator at the Bronx Museum of the Arts, while simultaneously Co-Directing Project for Empty Space.
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures