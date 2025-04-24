English In Action is a nonprofit organization based in the Roaring Fork Valley of western Colorado dedicated to helping immigrants learn English and develop the skills they need to pursue their dreams, bridging cultural divides and offering opportunities to celebrate and learn about our diverse community. At English In Action, it is believed that storytelling has the power to create a more connected community by fostering greater respect and understanding based on shared human experiences. In November 2017, English In Action debuted a live storytelling event called Immigrant Voices. Six immigrant community members—four of whom were our students— were coached by Alya Howe of Writ Large in the art of storytelling in front of a live audience. The series continues to this day. Learn more at englishinaction.org.
English in Action: Immigrant Voices 2025
This event was recorded on April 10, 2025 at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) presented by English in Action, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
English In Action’s signature live storytelling event, Immigrant Voices, celebrates the compelling stories of the organization’s adult English learners and spotlights the breadth and vitality of immigrants in the Roaring Fork Valley. Since its inception, Immigrant Voices has wowed sold-out TACAW audiences and become an anticipated and visible event in the Roaring Fork Valley community. Presented by English In Action in partnership with TACAW and Alya Howe’s Writ Large.