English in Action: Immigrant Voices 2025

This event was recorded on April 10, 2025 at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) presented by English in Action, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

English In Action’s signature live storytelling event, Immigrant Voices, celebrates the compelling stories of the organization’s adult English learners and spotlights the breadth and vitality of immigrants in the Roaring Fork Valley. Since its inception, Immigrant Voices has wowed sold-out TACAW audiences and become an anticipated and visible event in the Roaring Fork Valley community. Presented by English In Action in partnership with TACAW and Alya Howe’s Writ Large.