Crews make headway containing the Spring Creek Fire south of Parachute and Battlement Mesa, but fire persists

Local and regional fire crews made some headway this week on containing the Spring Creek Fire, which had burned about 2,900 acres just south of Parachute and Battlement Mesa as of the latest update on Thursday.

The brush fire, which started Saturday afternoon, did not grow much in the last 24 hours and was about 20% contained as of 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has not issued evacuation orders for nearby communities, but several public land closures issued by the White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management are still in place.

The Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 2 took over management of the fire on Wednesday and is focused on protecting private land, structures and infrastructure, especially in the Wallace and Dry Creek areas.

According to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, which was in command of the fire response before RMA CMIT2 took over, high-priority infrastructure in the area includes oil and gas sites.

Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are still open to local traffic only.

Courtesy RMA CMIT2 / This map shows the fire’s perimeter, as well as nearby public lands closures from the BLM and USFS.

Officials say there are currently about 360 firefighters in the air and on the ground working to control the blaze. Fire engines and hand crews are at work on the western side of the fire near the intersection of County Roads 304 and 354, where incident commander Deon Steinle says the blaze started.

“Doing a lot of patrol, a lot of mop-up, going in and extinguishing any remaining hot spots,” he said in a video update posted to social media around 1 p.m. time on June 29. “This area is looking really good.”

On the northern edge of the fire, hand crews are working along Dry Creek Road to reduce fuels so the fire doesn’t spread any further north.

Steinle said there is a dedicated group of personnel monitoring the area near the fire for any structures, in case the fire breaks out of its current perimeter. Crews are assessing what supplies might be necessary to properly protect those structures.

“And they’ve been working all around the fire, they’re not assigned to one particular location,” he said.

He also said crews have made heavy use of aviation resources, which provide both fire retardant and bucket drops of water from helicopters.

A temporary flight restriction is in place for unauthorized aircraft flying over the area, including unmanned aircrafts such as drones.

Residents are encouraged to register for Garfield County's emergency alerts at garco911.com. Evacuation orders will be conducted through the county sheriff's office, and residents can call a recorded message line at 970-981-3401 for current evacuation information.

Fire managers have also been posting updates on the Spring Creek Fire Facebook page .

A red flag warning was in effect again Thursday in Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle counties until 8 p.m. No open burning is allowed during these warnings.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction also issued an air quality alert from Carbondale to Parachute.

According to forecasters, residents in the area can continue to expect air quality impacts from wildfire smoke, including visible haze.

