Aspen Public Radio's 2023 Election Guide

Editor’s note: Aspen Public Radio will continue to update this resource page up until the Nov. 7, 2023 election.

How To Vote

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, and ballots will be mailed to registered voters on Oct. 16. If you’re planning to vote by mail, you must change your mailing address before then.

GoVoteColorado.gov is the state’s main landing page. You can register to vote for the first time, check your voter registration, and view your sample ballot. If you’ve moved, you can change your address to make sure you receive your ballot. And once you’ve voted, you can also track your mail-in ballot’s status there.

Oct. 30 is the last day you can register to vote through the mail or online. If you wish to register in-person at a polling center, there is no deadline. Same-day registration is available as long as you have lived in Colorado for 22 days prior to the election.

You can return your ballot by mail (officials recommend you do so by Oct. 30 to ensure it arrives in time to be counted), or save a stamp and bring it to a local drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For Pitkin County voters, there are three drop-box locations: the Pitkin County Administration Building in Aspen; the Snowmass Village Town Hall; and the Basalt Town Hall. In-person early voting begins Oct. 30 in the Pitkin County Administration Building’s Roaring Fork Room; more information is posted on the Pitkin County’s website.

For Eagle County voters, there are two drop-box locations in the Roaring Fork Valley: the Basalt Town Hall and the Eagle County Clerk and the Recorder office in El Jebel. In-person early voting begins Oct. 30 at the Clerk and Recorder office in El Jebel. Other drop boxes and voting centers are located along the I-70 corridor between Gypsum and Vail. More information is posted on the Eagle County’s website.

For Garfield County voters, there are six drop-box locations: Carbondale Town Hall; Garfield County Courthouse in Glenwood Springs; Rifle County Administration Building D; New Castle Town Hall; Silt Town Hall; and Parachute Town Hall. In-person early voting begins Oct. 30 at the Glenwood Springs Community Center and the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle. On Election Day, Nov. 7, there are two additional polling centers located at the Carbondale Town Hall and the Parachute Branch Library. More information is posted on Garfield County’s website.

What’s On The Ballot

Where you live determines what you’ll see on the ballot this fall.

All Colorado voters will see two statewide ballot measures: Proposition HH, which relates to state property taxes and revenue limits, and Proposition II, which relates to the tax revenue generated by tobacco and nicotine product sales. You can learn more about the measures, and what a “yes” or “no” vote means for each one, in the state’s ballot information “blue book.”

School Board Elections

In the Roaring Fork Valley, most voters will also see a local school board election. If you’re not sure what district you live in, you can use this map to get a general sense; you may need to zoom in for a detailed look at the Roaring Fork Valley.

In the Aspen School District, there are two at-large seats up for grabs, and four candidates running. Incumbent Katy Frisch is on the ballot alongside three challengers: Sally Goulet, Sarah Daniels and Cassie Harrelson. Each at-large seat comes with a four-year term on the board.

In the Roaring Fork School District, there are three seats up for election, each in a different “director district” that represents different communities. Voters are not limited to their director district and can vote in all three director races regardless of the neighborhood in which they live.

In Director District B, there are two candidates: Elizabeth “Betsy” After and Alan Kokish. In Director District C, there are also two candidates on the ballot: Phillip Bogart and Lindsay DeFrates. In Director District D, incumbent Jasmin Ramirez is running uncontested. Each seat comes with a four-year term on the board.

In the Garfield RE-2 School District, there are three seats up for election, each in a different “director district” that represents different communities. Voters are not limited to their director district and can vote in all three director races regardless of the neighborhood in which they live.

In Director District B, there are two candidates: Cassie Haskell and Kaylin Harju. In Director District C, there is just one candidate, Fathom Jensen, running uncontested. In Director District D, there are three candidates: Chance Jenkins, Daniel Adams and Nicholas Cocina. Each seat comes with a four-year term on the board.

The Garfield RE-16 School District has canceled its Board of Education election because there were only three candidates for the three open positions.

On the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees, there are four open seats, each in a different trustee district. Voters are not limited to their district, however, and can vote in all four Board of Trustees races regardless of the community in which the voter lives.

In District 2, there are two candidates: Marianne Virgili and David Use. In three other districts, there is only one candidate running: Kerry Buhler is on the ballot in District 4, Bob Kuusinen in District 5 and Gloria Perez in District 6.

Additional Ballot Measures

Depending on where you live, you may also see municipal ballot measures and special district questions. You can learn more by viewing a sample ballot for your county:

Pitkin County Sample Ballot (English)

Eagle County Sample Ballot (English)

Garfield County Sample Ballots (English and Spanish)

State Ballot Measures Blue Book

Candidate Forums

Note: Additional links and information will be added as available. The following information about upcoming public forums are listed in the order in which they are scheduled.

The Roaring Fork School District hosted a Board of Education candidate forum on Oct. 3 at the district offices in Carbondale. It has been recorded and archived on the district’s YouTube page. Additional information about the election is posted on the district’s website.

Candidates for the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education and the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees will speak at an “Issues and Answers” forum on Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Glenwood Springs City Hall. Representatives both in favor of and against Proposition HH will also attend. There will also be an option to participate virtually, announced prior to the event. It is co-hosted by the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce and KMTS. Additional information about the event is posted on the Glenwood Chamber website. You can learn more about the RFSD election on the district’s website, and more about the CMC election on the college’s website.

Candidates for the Garfield RE-2 Board of Education will speak at a forum on Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Rifle Branch Library. The forum will also be streamed on Zoom. It is sponsored by the West Garfield Education Association teachers’ union. Additional information about the election is posted on the district’s website.

The Aspen School District will host a candidate forum on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Aspen District Theatre, located inside the Aspen Elementary School. It will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page, and broadcast on Aspen Public Radio. Journalists from Aspen Public Radio, The Aspen Times, The Aspen Daily News and The Skier Scribbler will ask questions. Additional information about the election is posted on the district’s website.

Additional News Coverage

Note: Links here are compiled from several local and regional news outlets. They are listed within each category from newest to oldest, in order of publication date. This list does not include letters to the editor or opinion coverage. If there’s an article we’ve missed that you’d like to see included here, send it to news@aspenpublicradio.org for consideration.

Aspen School District Board:

ASD board candidate Sally Goulet sees how her kids shaped her vision of education | AspenTimes.com (Oct. 4, 2023)

Aspen school board candidate Sarah Daniels has been longtime education volunteer | Aspen Times (Oct. 1, 2023)

Veteran STEM educator Cassie Harrelson runs for Aspen school board | Aspen Times (Sept. 28, 2023)

Incumbent Katy Frisch runs for school board as husband runs for U.S. House seat | Aspen Times (Sept. 27, 2023)

Meet Aspen’s school board candidates | Aspen Daily News

Veteran STEM educator Cassie Harrelson runs for Aspen school board | Aspen Times (Sept. 11, 2023)

Incumbents Frisch, Ramirez file petitions to seek reelection to local school boards | Aspen Daily News (Aug. 31, 2023)

Roaring Fork School District Board:

Lindsay DeFrates, Roaring Fork District School Board Candidate | KDNK (Oct. 6, 2023)

School board candidates, District C: Phillip Bogart | The Sopris Sun (Oct. 4, 2023)

School board candidates, District C: Lindsay DeFrates | The Sopris Sun (Oct. 4, 2023)

Phillip Bogart, Roaring Fork District School Board Candidate | KDNK (Oct. 4, 2023)

Betsy After, Roaring Fork District School Board Candidate | KDNK (Oct. 2, 2023)

School board candidate interview, District B: Betsy After | The Sopris Sun (Sept. 27, 2023)

School board candidate interview, District B: Alan Kokish | The Sopris Sun (Sept. 27, 2023)

Roaring Fork Schools set to spotlight board of education candidates | PostIndependent.com (Sept. 26, 2023)

School board candidate interviews: District D | The Sopris Sun (Sept. 20, 2023)

RE-2 School District Board:

Six candidates announced for Garfield Re-2 school board elections | Post Independent (Sept. 13, 2023)

Three seats open for Garfield Re-2 School board | Post Independent (Aug. 9, 2023)

Garfield 16 School District Board:

Garfield 16 School Board election canceled | Post Independent (Sept. 13, 2023)

Colorado Mountain College Board:

Board of Trustees positions open for candidacy at Colorado Mountain College | Post Independent (Aug. 1, 2023)

State Ballot Measures:

Voter guide: Prop II asks Colorado voters to spend extra nicotine tax revenue on preschool | Chalkbeat Colorado (Sept. 28, 2023)

Prop HH cleared for ballot after Colorado Supreme Court rejects a challenge | Colorado Public Radio (Aug. 21, 2023)

Coloradans will vote on controversial property tax plan and tobacco tax reforms in November | KUNC (Aug. 10, 2023)