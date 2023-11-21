Aspen Mountain, Snowmass to open with limited terrain Thursday

Despite some early-season storms and crews’ work to create machine-made snow, temperate weather has put a damper on the local snowpack this fall.

Still, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Ski Area will open as scheduled on Thursday, albeit with limited terrain.

Ajax will have 41 acres open, comprising about 5% of the ski area’s total inbounds terrain. All open runs will be on the upper third of the mountain, served by the Silver Queen Gondola and Ajax Express chairlift; skiers and riders must download on the gondola when they’re ready to return to the base. Skiable trails include Dipsy Doodle, Silver Bell, Deer Park and Tortilla Flats, according to the Aspen Skiing Company.

Snowmass will have 14 acres of lift-served terrain open at the mid-mountain Elk Camp Meadows, comprising less than 1% of the resort’s total inbounds terrain. The beginners’ learning area will run both the Meadows chairlift and the magic carpet; people will need to upload and download on the Elk Camp Gondola.

The Sky Cab Gondola, also known as the “Skittles,” will connect Base Village to the Snowmass Mall. A hike-to terrain park on Fanny Hill may be an option, but it depends on temperatures and snowmaking, according to a SkiCo spokesman. Crews will open additional terrain as conditions allow.

Services like dining, rentals and lessons will be available at both mountains on opening day. The Sundeck restaurant will be open at the top of Ajax, and the Elk Camp restaurant will be open at Snowmass.

Lift ticket prices are on par with typical early-season walk-up rates, with adults paying $169 for a single day of skiing. Seniors, teens and kids will pay $124.

Two other SkiCo resorts, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Mountain, are scheduled to open December 9.