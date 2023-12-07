© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk Mountain to open majority of terrain on Saturday

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published December 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST
Volunteers gather near Loge Peak on Aspen Highlands for a day of “bootpacking” some of the ski area’s steepest terrain to mitigate avalanche danger on Nov. 18, 2023. The popular Highland Bowl, pictured in the background here, could be ready for opening day on Dec. 9, though a pending snowstorm may impact when some terrain opens.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Volunteers gather near Loge Peak on Aspen Highlands for a day of “bootpacking” some of the ski area’s steepest terrain to mitigate avalanche danger on Nov. 18, 2023. The popular Highland Bowl, pictured in the background here, could be ready for opening day on Dec. 9, though a pending snowstorm may impact when some terrain opens.

Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Mountain will open for the season this Saturday with the majority of their inbounds terrain available, according to an announcement from the Aspen Skiing Company.

Buttermilk will have more than 300 acres ready for skiing and snowboarding this weekend, served by the Buttermilk Main, West Buttermilk and Panda Peak chairlifts. That’s about 64% of the resort’s total inbounds terrain.

The Tiehack lift won’t be spinning on opening day, but uphillers can still schlep up the mountain to access that terrain starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

As is tradition, Buttermilk will bookend the ski season with treats served at multiple locations across the mountain. The season kicks off with “Chocolate Day” on Saturday, and ends with “Bacon Day” in the spring.

Over at Aspen Highlands, there could be more than 600 acres open Saturday, including the gated terrain of the Highland Bowl. That’s almost 60% of the ski area’s total offerings, with all five chairlifts running for opening day.

A pending snowstorm may impact when some terrain opens, though. With OpenSnow forecasting as much as 10 inches of fresh powder over the next several days at Highlands, crews may need to conduct snow safety and avalanche mitigation work on the steep, rocky slopes of the ski area’s extreme terrain.
Tags
Local News HomepageSki CultureLocal News
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
See stories by Kaya Williams