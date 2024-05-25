© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Illegal fireworks spark small blaze in Battlement Mesa; crews quickly extinguish fire

Kaya Williams
May 25, 2024
Courtesy of the Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Illegal fireworks ignited a small brush and grass fire in Battlement Mesa on Friday, May 24, 2024. Crews responded around noon and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Illegal fireworks ignited a one-acre wildland fire in Battlement Mesa on Friday, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. The brush and grass fire destroyed fences and threatened several houses in the Lodgepole Circle area, but crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze when they arrived around noon.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Grand Valley Fire Protection District responded to the fire, with support from several other agencies.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at a nearby residence and found both illegal fireworks and more than 16 grams of methamphetamine. They arrested two suspects on multiple charges, including fourth degree arson and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

The SPEAR Task Force, Parachute Police Department, Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority assisted in the response.

Fireworks can pose serious risks of wildland fire, and many forms are banned in Colorado. Fireworks that explode or leave the ground — like rockets, roman candles and firecrackers — are illegal even on private property, and even if they were purchased in a different state. All fireworks are prohibited on federal lands.

Only licensed professionals with valid permits can use explosive fireworks. Licensed retailers, wholesalers and exporters are the only ones permitted to bring fireworks into Colorado from other states.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio
