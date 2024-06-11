© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Local hiker found alive after two days missing near Triangle Peak

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published June 11, 2024 at 8:36 PM MDT
Jennifer Hearn has been found alive and is now receiving medical care two days after she was reported missing near Triangle Peak. Crews located Hearn on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 11, 2024, after an extensive search and rescue effort.

Local hiker Jennifer Hearn was found alive on Tuesday afternoon, two days after she was reported missing. She is now receiving medical care, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The 75-year-old went for a hike on the Triangle Peak trail in Snowmass Canyon on Sunday but did not return as planned. The hiking route to the peak is in steep, rocky terrain that sees little foot traffic.

Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers began their search on Sunday night, then continued with support from air resources and a search and rescue dog from partner agencies on Monday, a press release states. On Tuesday, they resumed their efforts with a focus on the scree fields and thick brush from search paths the previous day.

Crews located Hearn’s Irish Setter dog, Tawny, at a residence near Triangle Peak around 9:30 a.m., and narrowed their search further to the steep, rock-covered hillsides that overlook Woody Creek. They located Hearn at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the scree fields that cover the slopes near Triangle Peak.

Dozens of Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers participated in the search, with support from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States, Flight for Life and Care Flight of the Rockies. The sheriff’s office also thanked members of the public for their support in the search and rescue process.

The sheriff’s office has requested that members of the public give Hearn’s “friends and family the space that they need at this time to recover and care for Jennifer.”
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
