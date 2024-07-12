© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Eastbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed near Hanging Lake due to fire; westbound lanes back open

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:15 PM MDT
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is open westbound but still closed eastbound just before the Hanging Lake exit due to a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes spread to vegetation in the median of the interstate at mile marker 124, said Mina Bolton, the emergency service coordinator for the Glenwood Springs Fire Department. Crews had already been paged to the vehicle fire and were able to promptly respond to the spread.

This story has been updated to reflect that westbound traffic is flowing again.

