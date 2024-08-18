House fire above Emma sparks multiple 911 calls from onlookers; crews prevent flames from spreading to wildland areas

A structure fire above Emma could be seen from some midvalley vantage points on Saturday night — along with the lights of emergency responders.

From a distance, the visible flames appeared to be a wildfire, prompting multiple 911 calls from onlookers. According to the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority, crews took on “aggressive” efforts to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) — the zone where human development meets undeveloped wildland and vegetative fuels.

More than two dozen emergency personnel from multiple agencies responded to the house fire on Bear Ridge Road, which is located off of East Sopris Creek Road near Basalt. Roaring Fork Fire was the primary responding agency, dispatching crews with three engines, two tenders, two brush trucks, two command vehicles and an ambulance.

No injuries were reported, but the large single-family home sustained extensive damage and is uninhabitable. Most of its contents also suffered smoke and water damage. Crews remained on the scene overnight to monitor the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue.

Courtesy of the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District A structure fire on Cattle Creek Road near Carbondale spread to nearby trees on a steep, south-facing slope on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. According to the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, “south-facing slopes are more prone to severe wildfire behavior;” firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames and prevent a “larger tragedy.”

The incident marked the second time in less than a week that a structure fire also prompted significant wildfire concerns.

On Thursday afternoon, the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District responded to a single-family home with smoke and flames coming from all four sides of the building on Cattle Creek Road. There was “a significant amount of ammunition in the residence that was exploding,” a press release states. The fire had also extended onto the property and ignited some trees on a steep, south-facing slope that could be prone to “severe wildfire behavior.”

“Firefighters worked quickly to get water on the fire,” Incident Commander Michael Gandolfo said in the press release. “Prevent(ing) the wildland fire from going up the mountain and causing a larger tragedy was a top priority.”

Firefighters from multiple agencies worked together to swiftly extinguish the flames; 30 personnel and nine fire apparatus responded to the incident. Crews remained on the scene to monitor the fire throughout the night.

No injuries were reported, but the structure has been deemed a “total loss.” The fire will be investigated by the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District.