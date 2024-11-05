© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tune in today starting at 5 pm MT for Special Election Coverage.

Preliminary election results: 12:30 a.m. update

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:44 PM MST

This post was last updated at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 6. It will be updated as more results are announced.

It’s election night, with local, state and federal races on the ballot. Polls closed at 7 p.m., and election officials are starting to release the preliminary results. This post will be updated throughout the night and into the following day as ballots are counted. When the results suggest a presumptive winner, their name will appear in bold.

For the latest coverage on the presidential race, NPR is sharing live updates from across the country. You can also tune into Aspen Public Radio for more reporting and analysis, including local and national results.

Federal Offices

U.S. Congressional District 3

  • Adam Frisch (D): 46.78% — 161,751 votes
  • Jeff Hurd (R): 50.20% — 173,576 votes
  • James Wiley (Libertarian): 2.41% — 8,336 votes

  • Adam Withrow (Unity): 0.61% — 2,122 votes

    Note: In this close race across multiple counties, results are expected to change every few minutes.

State Offices

State Senate District 5 

  • Cole Buerger (D): 47.17% — 36,408 votes
  • Marc Catlin (R): 52.83% — 40,777 votes

House District 57 

  • Caleb Waller (R): 45.31% — 16,284 votes
  • Elizabeth Velasco (D—Incumbent): 54.69% — 19,657 votes

State Board of Education District 3

  • Sherri M Wright (R): 56.15% — 186,893 votes
  • Ellen Angeles (D): 43.85% — 145,947 votes

District Attorney — 9th Judicial District (Uncontested race)

  • Ben Sollars (R): 100% — 22,020 votes

University of Colorado Board of Regents — At-large seat

  • Eric Rinard (R): 46.72% — 1,055,983 votes
  • Elliott Hood (D): 50.65% — 1,144,843 votes
  • Thomas Reasoner (Approval Voting): 0.88% — 19,982 votes
  • T.J. Cole (Unity): 1.74% —39,388 votes

University of Colorado Board of Regents — District 3

  • Ray Scott (R): 56.29% — 183,641 votes
  • Robert B. Logan (D): 43.71% — 142,579 votes

County Offices

Eagle County Commissioner District 1 

  • Matt Scherr (D—Incumbent): 59.36% — 14,206 votes
  • Gregg M Cooper (R): 40.64% — 9,725 votes

Eagle County Commissioner District 2 (Uncontested race)

  • Tom Boyd (D): 100% — 15,972 votes

Garfield County Commissioner District 2

  • Perry Will (R): 53.16% — 13,959 votes
  • Caitlin Carey (D): 46.84% — 12,301 votes

Garfield County Commissioner District 3

  • Mike Samson (R): 51.18% — 13,310 votes
  • Steven Arauza (D): 48.82% — 12,694 votes

Pitkin County Commissioner District 3 (Uncontested race)

  • Greg Poschman (D—Incumbent): 100% — 4,010 votes

Pitkin County Commissioner District 4 (Uncontested race)

  • Jeffrey Woodruff (D): 100% — 3,859 votes

Pitkin County Commissioner District 5

  • Francie Jacober (D—Incumbent): 74.79% — 3,412 votes
  • Toni Kronberg (Unaffiliated): 25.21% — 1,150 votes

Municipal Offices

Snowmass Village Mayor

  • Bill Madsen (Incumbent): 44.38% — 379 votes
  • Alyssa Shenk: 55.62% — 475 votes

Snowmass Village Town Council (Two available seats)

  • Cecily DeAngelo: 30.96% — 456 votes
  • Debbie Alcorta: 12.63% — 186 votes 
  • Tom Fridstein (Incumbent): 31.84% — 469 votes
  • Art Burrows: 24.58% — 382 votes

State Ballot Measures

Amendment G: Expands eligibility of a property tax exemption for veterans with a disability

  • Yes/For: 72.37% — 1,686,504 votes
  • No/Against: 27.63% — 643,773 votes

Amendment H: Establishes judicial discipline procedures in the constitution, including an independent board to hold judicial misconduct hearings

  • Yes/For: 72.76% — 1,657,628 votes
  • No/Against: 27.24% — 620,613 votes

Amendment I: Allows judges to deny bail to a person charged with first-degree murder when proof is evident or presumption is great that they committed the crime

  • Yes/For: 69.54% — 1,613,991 votes
  • No/Against: 30.46% — 706,977 votes

Amendment J: Removes the ban on same-sex marriage in the state constitution

  • Yes/For: 63.69% — 1,506,716 votes
  • No/Against: 36.31% — 858,909 votes

Amendment K: Sets earlier deadlines for certain election filings and publication of ballot measures

  • Yes/For: 44.69% — 997,963 votes
  • No/Against: 55.31% — 1,235,336 votes

Amendment 79: Recognizes the right to abortion in the state constitution and repealing the current ban on state and local funding for abortion services

  • Yes/For: 61.43% — 1,460,554 votes
  • No/Against: 38.57% — 916,886 votes

Amendment 80: Creates a constitutionally-protected right to school choice for K-12 students and their parents

  • Yes/For: 47.75% — 1,121,494 votes
  • No/Against: 52.29% — 1,227,077 votes

Proposition JJ: Allows the state to keep and spend more money for water projects when sports betting tax revenue exceeds amounts previously approved by voters

  • Yes/For: 75.83% — 1,786,340 votes
  • No/Against: 24.17% — 569,498 votes

Proposition KK: Creates a new tax on firearms and ammunition and uses the revenue for crime victim services, mental health services for veterans and youth, and school safety programs

  • Yes/For: 54.25% — 1,285,242 votes
  • No/Against: 45.75% — 1,084,086 votes

Proposition 127: Prohibits mountain lion, bobcat and lynx hunting

  • Yes/For: 44.58% — 1,047,113 votes
  • No/Against: 55.42% — 1,301,491 votes

Proposition 128: Requires a person convicted of certain crimes of violence to serve at least 85% of their sentence in prison before being eligible for discretionary parole or earned time reductions

  • Yes/For: 62.44% — 1,449,027 votes
  • No/Against: 37.56% — 871,462 votes

Proposition 129: Establishes a new regulated position of “veterinary professional associate” to work alongside veterinarians, veterinary technicians and veterinary technician specialists

  • Yes/For: 52.36% — 1,204,742 votes
  • No/Against: 47.64% — 1,096,204 votes

Proposition 130: Directs the state to provide $350 million in additional funding to local law enforcement agencies to improve officer recruitment and retention and requires the state to provide a $1 million one-time death benefit to families of state and local officers killed in the line of duty

  • Yes/For: 53.20% — 1,230,981 votes
  • No/Against: 46.80% — 1,083,038 votes

Proposition 131: Establishes a ranked-choice general election formate and an all-candidate primary for all voters regardless of political party

  • Yes/For: 44.57% — 1,027,243 votes
  • No/Against: 55.43% — 1,277,546 votes

County Ballot Measures

Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1A: Affordable housing and workforce housing mill levy

  • Yes/For: 59.54% — 3,088 votes
  • No/Against: 40.46% — 2,098 votes

Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1B: County solid waste center bonds

  • Yes/For: 84.90% — 4,319 votes
  • No/Against: 15.10% — 768 votes

Pitkin County Ballot Question 1C: Reaffirms the Board of County Commissioners existing authority to approve an airport layout plan for the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, including any runway expansion and relocation

  • Yes/For: 66.87% — 3,468 votes
  • No/Against: 33.13% — 1,718 votes

Pitkin County Ballot Question 200: Limits the powers of the Board of County Commissioners to authorize the expansion or relocation of any runway at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport beyond the existing layout, requiring voter approval for those decisions

  • Yes/For: 39.15% — 2,029 votes
  • No/Against: 60.85% — 3,154 votes

Municipal Ballot Measures

City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2A: Extends of an existing 1% real estate transfer tax through 2060

  • Yes/For: 68.12% — 1,284 votes
  • No/Against: 31.88% — 601 votes

City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2B: Extends of an existing 0.45% sales tax for affordable housing and day care

  • Yes/For: 72.34% — 1,389 votes
  • No/Against: 27.66% — 531 votes

City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2C: Recategorizes the taxes currently imposed on vehicles sold, registered and used in the city

  • Yes/For: 87.05% — 1,654 votes
  • No/Against: 12.95% — 246 votes 

City of Glenwood Springs Ballot Issue 2A: Approves a one cent sales and use tax for the maintenance of streets and underground utilities

  • Yes/For: 51.02% — 2,120 votes
  • No/Against: 48.98% — 2,035 votes

Town of Snowmass Village Ballot Question 2D: Approves a an $86 million spending limit for the Draw Site workforce housing project

  • Yes/For: 55.91% — 497 votes
  • No/Against: 44.09% — 392 votes

Town of Parachute Ballot Issue 2B: Increases sales and use taxes for the operation, maintenance and development of town streets, infrastructure, parks and other public improvements

  • Yes/For: 39.55% — 142 votes
  • No/Against: 60.45% — 217 votes
Tags
Local News Elections 2024Homepage
Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff