Preliminary election results: 12:30 a.m. update
This post was last updated at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 6. It will be updated as more results are announced.
It’s election night, with local, state and federal races on the ballot. Polls closed at 7 p.m., and election officials are starting to release the preliminary results. This post will be updated throughout the night and into the following day as ballots are counted. When the results suggest a presumptive winner, their name will appear in bold.
For the latest coverage on the presidential race, NPR is sharing live updates from across the country. You can also tune into Aspen Public Radio for more reporting and analysis, including local and national results.
Federal Offices
U.S. Congressional District 3
- Adam Frisch (D): 46.78% — 161,751 votes
- Jeff Hurd (R): 50.20% — 173,576 votes
- James Wiley (Libertarian): 2.41% — 8,336 votes
Adam Withrow (Unity): 0.61% — 2,122 votes
Note: In this close race across multiple counties, results are expected to change every few minutes.
State Offices
State Senate District 5
- Cole Buerger (D): 47.17% — 36,408 votes
- Marc Catlin (R): 52.83% — 40,777 votes
House District 57
- Caleb Waller (R): 45.31% — 16,284 votes
- Elizabeth Velasco (D—Incumbent): 54.69% — 19,657 votes
State Board of Education District 3
- Sherri M Wright (R): 56.15% — 186,893 votes
- Ellen Angeles (D): 43.85% — 145,947 votes
District Attorney — 9th Judicial District (Uncontested race)
- Ben Sollars (R): 100% — 22,020 votes
University of Colorado Board of Regents — At-large seat
- Eric Rinard (R): 46.72% — 1,055,983 votes
- Elliott Hood (D): 50.65% — 1,144,843 votes
- Thomas Reasoner (Approval Voting): 0.88% — 19,982 votes
- T.J. Cole (Unity): 1.74% —39,388 votes
University of Colorado Board of Regents — District 3
- Ray Scott (R): 56.29% — 183,641 votes
- Robert B. Logan (D): 43.71% — 142,579 votes
County Offices
Eagle County Commissioner District 1
- Matt Scherr (D—Incumbent): 59.36% — 14,206 votes
- Gregg M Cooper (R): 40.64% — 9,725 votes
Eagle County Commissioner District 2 (Uncontested race)
- Tom Boyd (D): 100% — 15,972 votes
Garfield County Commissioner District 2
- Perry Will (R): 53.16% — 13,959 votes
- Caitlin Carey (D): 46.84% — 12,301 votes
Garfield County Commissioner District 3
- Mike Samson (R): 51.18% — 13,310 votes
- Steven Arauza (D): 48.82% — 12,694 votes
Pitkin County Commissioner District 3 (Uncontested race)
- Greg Poschman (D—Incumbent): 100% — 4,010 votes
Pitkin County Commissioner District 4 (Uncontested race)
- Jeffrey Woodruff (D): 100% — 3,859 votes
Pitkin County Commissioner District 5
- Francie Jacober (D—Incumbent): 74.79% — 3,412 votes
- Toni Kronberg (Unaffiliated): 25.21% — 1,150 votes
Municipal Offices
Snowmass Village Mayor
- Bill Madsen (Incumbent): 44.38% — 379 votes
- Alyssa Shenk: 55.62% — 475 votes
Snowmass Village Town Council (Two available seats)
- Cecily DeAngelo: 30.96% — 456 votes
- Debbie Alcorta: 12.63% — 186 votes
- Tom Fridstein (Incumbent): 31.84% — 469 votes
- Art Burrows: 24.58% — 382 votes
State Ballot Measures
Amendment G: Expands eligibility of a property tax exemption for veterans with a disability
- Yes/For: 72.37% — 1,686,504 votes
- No/Against: 27.63% — 643,773 votes
Amendment H: Establishes judicial discipline procedures in the constitution, including an independent board to hold judicial misconduct hearings
- Yes/For: 72.76% — 1,657,628 votes
- No/Against: 27.24% — 620,613 votes
Amendment I: Allows judges to deny bail to a person charged with first-degree murder when proof is evident or presumption is great that they committed the crime
- Yes/For: 69.54% — 1,613,991 votes
- No/Against: 30.46% — 706,977 votes
Amendment J: Removes the ban on same-sex marriage in the state constitution
- Yes/For: 63.69% — 1,506,716 votes
- No/Against: 36.31% — 858,909 votes
Amendment K: Sets earlier deadlines for certain election filings and publication of ballot measures
- Yes/For: 44.69% — 997,963 votes
- No/Against: 55.31% — 1,235,336 votes
Amendment 79: Recognizes the right to abortion in the state constitution and repealing the current ban on state and local funding for abortion services
- Yes/For: 61.43% — 1,460,554 votes
- No/Against: 38.57% — 916,886 votes
Amendment 80: Creates a constitutionally-protected right to school choice for K-12 students and their parents
- Yes/For: 47.75% — 1,121,494 votes
- No/Against: 52.29% — 1,227,077 votes
Proposition JJ: Allows the state to keep and spend more money for water projects when sports betting tax revenue exceeds amounts previously approved by voters
- Yes/For: 75.83% — 1,786,340 votes
- No/Against: 24.17% — 569,498 votes
Proposition KK: Creates a new tax on firearms and ammunition and uses the revenue for crime victim services, mental health services for veterans and youth, and school safety programs
- Yes/For: 54.25% — 1,285,242 votes
- No/Against: 45.75% — 1,084,086 votes
Proposition 127: Prohibits mountain lion, bobcat and lynx hunting
- Yes/For: 44.58% — 1,047,113 votes
- No/Against: 55.42% — 1,301,491 votes
Proposition 128: Requires a person convicted of certain crimes of violence to serve at least 85% of their sentence in prison before being eligible for discretionary parole or earned time reductions
- Yes/For: 62.44% — 1,449,027 votes
- No/Against: 37.56% — 871,462 votes
Proposition 129: Establishes a new regulated position of “veterinary professional associate” to work alongside veterinarians, veterinary technicians and veterinary technician specialists
- Yes/For: 52.36% — 1,204,742 votes
- No/Against: 47.64% — 1,096,204 votes
Proposition 130: Directs the state to provide $350 million in additional funding to local law enforcement agencies to improve officer recruitment and retention and requires the state to provide a $1 million one-time death benefit to families of state and local officers killed in the line of duty
- Yes/For: 53.20% — 1,230,981 votes
- No/Against: 46.80% — 1,083,038 votes
Proposition 131: Establishes a ranked-choice general election formate and an all-candidate primary for all voters regardless of political party
- Yes/For: 44.57% — 1,027,243 votes
- No/Against: 55.43% — 1,277,546 votes
County Ballot Measures
Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1A: Affordable housing and workforce housing mill levy
- Yes/For: 59.54% — 3,088 votes
- No/Against: 40.46% — 2,098 votes
Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1B: County solid waste center bonds
- Yes/For: 84.90% — 4,319 votes
- No/Against: 15.10% — 768 votes
Pitkin County Ballot Question 1C: Reaffirms the Board of County Commissioners existing authority to approve an airport layout plan for the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, including any runway expansion and relocation
- Yes/For: 66.87% — 3,468 votes
- No/Against: 33.13% — 1,718 votes
Pitkin County Ballot Question 200: Limits the powers of the Board of County Commissioners to authorize the expansion or relocation of any runway at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport beyond the existing layout, requiring voter approval for those decisions
- Yes/For: 39.15% — 2,029 votes
- No/Against: 60.85% — 3,154 votes
Municipal Ballot Measures
City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2A: Extends of an existing 1% real estate transfer tax through 2060
- Yes/For: 68.12% — 1,284 votes
- No/Against: 31.88% — 601 votes
City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2B: Extends of an existing 0.45% sales tax for affordable housing and day care
- Yes/For: 72.34% — 1,389 votes
- No/Against: 27.66% — 531 votes
City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2C: Recategorizes the taxes currently imposed on vehicles sold, registered and used in the city
- Yes/For: 87.05% — 1,654 votes
- No/Against: 12.95% — 246 votes
City of Glenwood Springs Ballot Issue 2A: Approves a one cent sales and use tax for the maintenance of streets and underground utilities
- Yes/For: 51.02% — 2,120 votes
- No/Against: 48.98% — 2,035 votes
Town of Snowmass Village Ballot Question 2D: Approves a an $86 million spending limit for the Draw Site workforce housing project
- Yes/For: 55.91% — 497 votes
- No/Against: 44.09% — 392 votes
Town of Parachute Ballot Issue 2B: Increases sales and use taxes for the operation, maintenance and development of town streets, infrastructure, parks and other public improvements
- Yes/For: 39.55% — 142 votes
- No/Against: 60.45% — 217 votes