Preliminary election results: 12:30 a.m. update

This post was last updated at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 6. It will be updated as more results are announced.

It’s election night, with local, state and federal races on the ballot. Polls closed at 7 p.m., and election officials are starting to release the preliminary results. This post will be updated throughout the night and into the following day as ballots are counted. When the results suggest a presumptive winner, their name will appear in bold.

For the latest coverage on the presidential race, NPR is sharing live updates from across the country . You can also tune into Aspen Public Radio for more reporting and analysis, including local and national results.



Federal Offices

U.S. Congressional District 3



Adam Frisch (D): 46.78% — 161,751 votes

Jeff Hurd (R): 50.20% — 173,576 votes

James Wiley (Libertarian): 2.41% — 8,336 votes

Adam Withrow (Unity): 0.61% — 2,122 votes Note: In this close race across multiple counties, results are expected to change every few minutes.

State Offices

State Senate District 5

Cole Buerger (D): 47.17% — 36,408 votes

Marc Catlin (R): 52.83% — 40,777 votes

House District 57

Caleb Waller (R): 45.31% — 16,284 votes

Elizabeth Velasco (D—Incumbent): 54.69% — 19,657 votes

State Board of Education District 3

Sherri M Wright (R): 56.15% — 186,893 votes

Ellen Angeles (D): 43.85% — 145,947 votes

District Attorney — 9th Judicial District (Uncontested race)

Ben Sollars (R): 100% — 22,020 votes

University of Colorado Board of Regents — At-large seat



Eric Rinard (R): 46.72% — 1,055,983 votes

Elliott Hood (D): 50.65% — 1,144,843 votes

Thomas Reasoner (Approval Voting): 0.88% — 19,982 votes

T.J. Cole (Unity): 1.74% —39,388 votes

University of Colorado Board of Regents — District 3

Ray Scott (R): 56.29% — 183,641 votes

Robert B. Logan (D): 43.71% — 142,579 votes

County Offices

Eagle County Commissioner District 1

Matt Scherr (D—Incumbent): 59.36% — 14,206 votes

Gregg M Cooper (R): 40.64% — 9,725 votes

Eagle County Commissioner District 2 (Uncontested race)

Tom Boyd (D): 100% — 15,972 votes

Garfield County Commissioner District 2

Perry Will (R): 53.16% — 13,959 votes

Caitlin Carey (D): 46.84% — 12,301 votes

Garfield County Commissioner District 3

Mike Samson (R): 51.18% — 13,310 votes

Steven Arauza (D): 48.82% — 12,694 votes

Pitkin County Commissioner District 3 (Uncontested race)

Greg Poschman (D—Incumbent): 100% — 4,010 votes

Pitkin County Commissioner District 4 (Uncontested race)

Jeffrey Woodruff (D): 100% — 3,859 votes

Pitkin County Commissioner District 5

Francie Jacober (D—Incumbent): 74.79% — 3,412 votes

Toni Kronberg (Unaffiliated): 25.21% — 1,150 votes

Municipal Offices

Snowmass Village Mayor

Bill Madsen (Incumbent): 44.38% — 379 votes

Alyssa Shenk: 55.62% — 475 votes

Snowmass Village Town Council (Two available seats)

Cecily DeAngelo: 30.96% — 456 votes

Debbie Alcorta: 12.63% — 186 votes

Tom Fridstein (Incumbent): 31.84% — 469 votes

Art Burrows: 24.58% — 382 votes

State Ballot Measures

Amendment G: Expands eligibility of a property tax exemption for veterans with a disability

Yes/For: 72.37% — 1,686,504 votes

No/Against: 27.63% — 643,773 votes

Amendment H: Establishes judicial discipline procedures in the constitution, including an independent board to hold judicial misconduct hearings

Yes/For: 72.76% — 1,657,628 votes

No/Against: 27.24% — 620,613 votes

Amendment I: Allows judges to deny bail to a person charged with first-degree murder when proof is evident or presumption is great that they committed the crime

Yes/For: 69.54% — 1,613,991 votes

No/Against: 30.46% — 706,977 votes

Amendment J: Removes the ban on same-sex marriage in the state constitution

Yes/For: 63.69% — 1,506,716 votes

No/Against: 36.31% — 858,909 votes

Amendment K: Sets earlier deadlines for certain election filings and publication of ballot measures

Yes/For: 44.69% — 997,963 votes

No/Against: 55.31% — 1,235,336 votes

Amendment 79: Recognizes the right to abortion in the state constitution and repealing the current ban on state and local funding for abortion services

Yes/For: 61.43% — 1,460,554 votes

No/Against: 38.57% — 916,886 votes

Amendment 80: Creates a constitutionally-protected right to school choice for K-12 students and their parents

Yes/For: 47.75% — 1,121,494 votes

No/Against: 52.29% — 1,227,077 votes

Proposition JJ: Allows the state to keep and spend more money for water projects when sports betting tax revenue exceeds amounts previously approved by voters

Yes/For: 75.83% — 1,786,340 votes

No/Against: 24.17% — 569,498 votes

Proposition KK: Creates a new tax on firearms and ammunition and uses the revenue for crime victim services, mental health services for veterans and youth, and school safety programs

Yes/For: 54.25% — 1,285,242 votes

No/Against: 45.75% — 1,084,086 votes

Proposition 127: Prohibits mountain lion, bobcat and lynx hunting

Yes/For: 44.58% — 1,047,113 votes

No/Against: 55.42% — 1,301,491 votes

Proposition 128: Requires a person convicted of certain crimes of violence to serve at least 85% of their sentence in prison before being eligible for discretionary parole or earned time reductions

Yes/For: 62.44% — 1,449,027 votes

No/Against: 37.56% — 871,462 votes

Proposition 129: Establishes a new regulated position of “veterinary professional associate” to work alongside veterinarians, veterinary technicians and veterinary technician specialists

Yes/For: 52.36% — 1,204,742 votes

No/Against: 47.64% — 1,096,204 votes

Proposition 130: Directs the state to provide $350 million in additional funding to local law enforcement agencies to improve officer recruitment and retention and requires the state to provide a $1 million one-time death benefit to families of state and local officers killed in the line of duty

Yes/For: 53.20% — 1,230,981 votes

No/Against: 46.80% — 1,083,038 votes

Proposition 131: Establishes a ranked-choice general election formate and an all-candidate primary for all voters regardless of political party

Yes/For: 44.57% — 1,027,243 votes

No/Against: 55.43% — 1,277,546 votes

County Ballot Measures

Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1A: Affordable housing and workforce housing mill levy

Yes/For: 59.54% — 3,088 votes

No/Against: 40.46% — 2,098 votes

Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1B: County solid waste center bonds

Yes/For: 84.90% — 4,319 votes

No/Against: 15.10% — 768 votes

Pitkin County Ballot Question 1C: Reaffirms the Board of County Commissioners existing authority to approve an airport layout plan for the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, including any runway expansion and relocation

Yes/For: 66.87% — 3,468 votes

No/Against: 33.13% — 1,718 votes

Pitkin County Ballot Question 200: Limits the powers of the Board of County Commissioners to authorize the expansion or relocation of any runway at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport beyond the existing layout, requiring voter approval for those decisions

Yes/For: 39.15% — 2,029 votes

No/Against: 60.85% — 3,154 votes



Municipal Ballot Measures

City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2A: Extends of an existing 1% real estate transfer tax through 2060



Yes/For: 68.12% — 1,284 votes

No/Against: 31.88% — 601 votes

City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2B: Extends of an existing 0.45% sales tax for affordable housing and day care



Yes/For: 72.34% — 1,389 votes

No/Against: 27.66% — 531 votes

City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2C: Recategorizes the taxes currently imposed on vehicles sold, registered and used in the city



Yes/For: 87.05% — 1,654 votes

No/Against: 12.95% — 246 votes

City of Glenwood Springs Ballot Issue 2A: Approves a one cent sales and use tax for the maintenance of streets and underground utilities

Yes/For: 51.02% — 2,120 votes

No/Against: 48.98% — 2,035 votes

Town of Snowmass Village Ballot Question 2D: Approves a an $86 million spending limit for the Draw Site workforce housing project

Yes/For: 55.91% — 497 votes

No/Against: 44.09% — 392 votes

Town of Parachute Ballot Issue 2B: Increases sales and use taxes for the operation, maintenance and development of town streets, infrastructure, parks and other public improvements