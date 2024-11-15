Update: McClure Pass, County Road 3 reopen after propane truck crash near Marble

This is a developing story. It was last updated at 3:51 p.m.

Highway 133 has reopened over McClure Pass and Gunnison County Road 3 is allowing alternating traffic into Marble after closures earlier today due to a hazmat incident.

The county road closed near Chair Mountain Ranch after a propane tank truck crashed this morning and began leaking hazardous materials.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the truck has an active leak that is vaporizing from the source. Residents within one mile of the area have been asked to evacuate, and people should avoid the area until the hazard has been removed.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

It’s unclear how much propane has spilled at this time.

The call came in at 11:14 a.m. A full closure of the County Road 3 went into effect at 11:44 a.m. from the intersection with Highway 133 to mile marker 1.5.

Colorado State Patrol announced that the road had reopened just before 2 p.m.

Highway 133 was also closed for part of the day between Redstone and Bull Mountain Road on the other side of McClure Pass. The closure was due to safety concerns from the truck crash, but there was not a vehicle fire as previously indicated by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Hazmat teams and Colorado State Patrol are responding to the incident. Carbondale firefighters also reported to the scene.