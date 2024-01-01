Membership FAQs
FAQs
How do I update my contact information?
Please email Lauri Jackson, Membership Coordinator at lauri@aspenpublicradio.org or call the station at 970-920-9000.
How do I increase my monthly gift or change the day of the month it is withdrawn?
- Fill out our online donation form to start your recurring membership again and we will adjust the rest on our end.
OR
- Email Lauri Jackson, Membership Coordinator at lauri@aspenpublicradio.org or call the station at 970-920-9000.
How do I update my payment method or switch to EFT through my bank? Switching to EFT is an easy way to prevent continuing to update your credit card.
- Email Lauri Jackson, Membership Coordinator at lauri@aspenpublicradio.org or call the station at 970-920-9000.
Is my donation tax-deductible?
Aspen Public Radio is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Gifts to Aspen Public Radio are tax-deductible.
Aspen Public Radio’s Tax ID number is 84-0884901.
How do I cancel or pause my recurring monthly donation?
We understand financial situations change or people leave the valley. Just give us a call or email to cancel or pause your monthly donation. We thank you for the support you were able to give and hope you continue to listen!
- By Phone: 970-920-9000
- By Email: lauri@aspenpublicradio.org