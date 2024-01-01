Membership FAQs

© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
FAQs

How do I update my contact information? 

Please email Lauri Jackson, Membership Coordinator at lauri@aspenpublicradio.org or call the station at 970-920-9000.

How do I increase my monthly gift or change the day of the month it is withdrawn?

How do I update my payment method or switch to EFT through my bank? Switching to EFT is an easy way to prevent continuing to update your credit card.

Is my donation tax-deductible?

Aspen Public Radio is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Gifts to Aspen Public Radio are tax-deductible.

Aspen Public Radio’s Tax ID number is 84-0884901.

How do I cancel or pause my recurring monthly donation?

We understand financial situations change or people leave the valley. Just give us a call or email to cancel or pause your monthly donation. We thank you for the support you were able to give and hope you continue to listen!