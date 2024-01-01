Membership FAQs

FAQs

How do I update my contact information?

Please email Lauri Jackson, Membership Coordinator at lauri@aspenpublicradio.org or call the station at 970-920-9000.

How do I increase my monthly gift or change the day of the month it is withdrawn?

Fill out our online donation form to start your recurring membership again and we will adjust the rest on our end.

OR

OR Email Lauri Jackson, Membership Coordinator at lauri@aspenpublicradio.org or call the station at 970-920-9000.

How do I update my payment method or switch to EFT through my bank? Switching to EFT is an easy way to prevent continuing to update your credit card.



Email Lauri Jackson, Membership Coordinator at lauri@aspenpublicradio.org or call the station at 970-920-9000.

Is my donation tax-deductible?

Aspen Public Radio is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Gifts to Aspen Public Radio are tax-deductible.

Aspen Public Radio’s Tax ID number is 84-0884901.

How do I cancel or pause my recurring monthly donation?

We understand financial situations change or people leave the valley. Just give us a call or email to cancel or pause your monthly donation. We thank you for the support you were able to give and hope you continue to listen!

