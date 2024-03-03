© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt continues a winning streak at the Stifel Aspen Winternational

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 3, 2024 at 11:38 PM MST
Swiss ski racers Loïc Meillard (left) and Marco Odermatt (right) celebrate their top results in a World Cup giant slalom race at Aspen Mountain on March 2. Odermatt won the event, and Meillard finished in second. (Kaya Williams/Aspen Public Radio)
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
It was a good weekend to be a skier from Switzerland, as two of the country’s top alpine racers dominated the podium at the Stifel Aspen Winternational.

One of them, Marco Odermatt, is on a winning streak: He’s now earned 12 World Cup Giant Slalom gold medals in a row, including two at Aspen Mountain this weekend, and is so far ahead in the World Cup rankings that he’s already secured the overall title.

Everything should be gravy after that, but Odermatt said he hasn’t lost the motivation to ski hard.

“When you're at the start, you want to win every race, perform in every race,” he told reporters on Friday. “This is motivation enough.”

But, still, skiing at such a high caliber for so long can take a toll on the body. Friday’s giant slalom was one of the hardest races he’s skied all season, in part because he was feeling the effects of heat and altitude. After his second win of the weekend on Saturday, Odermatt reflected on the effort required to stay on top.

“It's really hard these days,” Odermatt said. “I keep pushing. It takes a lot of energy every day to ski on that level. And (it’s) cool that it worked again.”

Swiss ski racer Marco Odermatt catches his breath after a World Cup giant slalom event on Aspen Mountain on March 2. Odermatt won the race, as well as another giant slalom the day prior.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Odermatt maintains that he doesn’t want to back off now. He said he’d much rather continue his current streak than lose one race and have to start over again.

“Usually the pressure goes away, with winning,” Odermatt said. “But now, if you have a streak like this, it keeps going.”

Odermatt’s teammate, Loïc Meillard, also had a strong weekend.

Meillard was second, behind Odermatt, in both the GS races. Odermatt didn’t compete in Sunday’s slalom, but Meillard did — and earned his own spot on the top of the podium.

“It takes energy, it takes focus” to race so well for three days in a row, Meillard told reporters after his win on Sunday. He was tired by day three of racing, and had to battle tough conditions on the course to clinch the gold medal, but in his view, the juice was well worth the squeeze.

“You have to go deep in your body to take it, and when you have a good race, everything is OK,” Meillard said.

Fans of the Swiss ski team cheer during the Stifel Aspen Winternational on March 2. Alpine racers from Switzerland dominated the podium in a series of men’s giant slalom and slalom events throughout the weekend.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Outdoors
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
See stories by Kaya Williams
