Local ski areas to celebrate closing days with festive parties on the slopes

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:14 PM MDT
End of season party at Aspen Mountain Sundeck
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Crowds celebrate closing day at Aspen Mountain with a dance party at the Sundeck on April 23, 2023. Colorful, springy outfits are highly encouraged for the end-of-season festivities.

Springtime means raucous parties, neon onesies and spirited competitions, as local ski areas wrap up operations for the season.

Buttermilk Mountain will shut down first, celebrating the end of the season with “Bacon Appreciation Day” this Sunday. Skiers and riders will find treats all over the mountain — as well as a few people in bacon-themed costumes.

Aspen Highlands and Sunlight Mountain Resort will both close next Sunday, April 7.

Highlands is known for its debaucherous closing party at the base — and for some final laps on the Highland Bowl in festive costumes. Meanwhile, Sunlight, near Glenwood Springs, will host its first-ever “Color Festival,” with vibrant, eco-friendly powders to leave a mark on the season.

Snowmass Ski Area closes on April 14, but the “Surf and Snow”beach party with a pond skim at Elk Camp takes place one day prior, on April 13.

Aspen Mountain is the final resort standing, with a closing day on April 21. Skiers and riders should expect a lively party at the Sundeck and plenty of springy outfits, as well as some spirited ski-jumping at Boyd’s Bump on the Ridge of Bell.
