Winter X Games will continue its long streak in Aspen this winter

The Winter X Games will return to Buttermilk Mountain for the 24th consecutive year in January, joined by two other high-caliber competitions on the calendar.

Aspen Snowmass announced the schedule Tuesday, putting the kibosh on rumors that the competition could move elsewhere in 2025.

The 2024 event marked the final year of a contract extension, but a new agreement with X Games owner MSP Sports Capital hadn’t been announced by the time of the competition or even by the end of the season. There were also suggestions by X Games athletes and officials that other locations could be in the cards, though they didn’t completely rule Aspen out of the conversation. It prompted speculation that the most recent competition might have been Aspen’s last , at least for a little while.

Instead, Aspen Snowmass is doubling down — or rather, tripling up — on extreme competitions for some of the world’s best skiers and snowboarders at Buttermilk.

The 2025 X Games are scheduled for Jan. 23-25, followed by the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix and Visa Big Air competitions Jan. 30 to Feb. 6. (The Grand Prix “plays a significant role in the Olympic qualification process” ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games, according to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team .) Then, on March 7-8, Buttermilk will host the inaugural competition of the new “Snow League,” a circuit of competitions founded by Shaun White with a total prize purse of $1.5 million.

John Rigney, the senior vice president of business development for the Aspen Skiing Company, described the robust lineup as an intentional “investment” that can connect with young skiers and riders, draw new generations to the sport and “celebrate athletic achievement at the highest levels.”

“We’ve had some monster event years in the past, but this one might just top them all,” Rigney said in the press release.